JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.48 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,913 shares of company stock worth $378,829 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 188,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $44,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.