Jetcoin Market Cap Achieves $28,442.78 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $28,442.78 and approximately $36,547.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02584174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00204422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

