Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $10,434.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.