John L. Hennessy Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphabet stock traded up $89.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

