John W. Rogers, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00.

NKE traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,263,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,077. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

