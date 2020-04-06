Johnson Matthey (JMAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT) recently:

4/1/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/30/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/25/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Johnson Matthey had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,786.50 ($23.50). 753,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,784.76. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92.

In related news, insider John Walker bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

