Johnson Outdoors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JOUT shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.