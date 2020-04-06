Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $23,606.18 and approximately $555.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.