Jonas Prising Buys 17,938 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70.

KSS stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 14,186,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

