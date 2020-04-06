JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.03 ($29.10).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.