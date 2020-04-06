JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €3.20 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €3.20 ($3.72) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €4.05 ($4.71).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €4.04 ($4.70) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.75. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $255.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.