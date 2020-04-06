JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.58).

FRA SHA opened at €5.69 ($6.62) on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.47.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

