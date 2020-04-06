JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $188.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

DG traded up $4.73 on Monday, reaching $166.93. 437,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,120. Dollar General has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

