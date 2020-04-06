JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $37.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

