JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $24.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 70.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

