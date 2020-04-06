JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 160

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the gambling company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.43 ($2.74).

WMH stock opened at GBX 71.02 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market cap of $619.98 million and a P/E ratio of -22.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.27.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

