JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Underweight

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.