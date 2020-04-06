JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Neutral

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.59. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

