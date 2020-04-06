JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Playtech (LON:PTEC) to Neutral

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 548 ($7.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 95.79% from the company’s previous close.

PTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Playtech to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 181 ($2.38) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 171.10 ($2.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.93. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $515.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.