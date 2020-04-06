JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Underweight

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

SAVE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

