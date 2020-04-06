JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $11.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $507.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.