JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.50 ($115.70).

ETR:BEI opened at €90.76 ($105.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.25. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

