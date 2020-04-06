JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UL. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.