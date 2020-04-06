JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 16 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Overweight” belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

