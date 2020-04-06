JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price to $51.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $474,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13,874.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,415,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

