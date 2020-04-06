JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $168.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $160.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

