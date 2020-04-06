K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.25 by Warburg Research

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €8.25 ($9.59) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.44 ($9.82).

SDF stock opened at €5.24 ($6.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.19. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $994.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

