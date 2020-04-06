Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.