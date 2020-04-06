Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

