Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.12.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $11.51 on Monday, hitting $134.51. 1,399,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,267. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

