KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

KAO stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. KAO has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $39.11.

About KAO

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

