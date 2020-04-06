Kathryn Bueker Sells 962 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.47. 683,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.53. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

