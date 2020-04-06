KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KAZ. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.07 ($7.58).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON KAZ opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.