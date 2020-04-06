KB Financial Group (KB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – KB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

3/25/2020 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

3/24/2020 – KB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

3/17/2020 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

3/3/2020 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $26.80. 14,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,308. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

