Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.