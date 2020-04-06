Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Market Perform

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,010.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

