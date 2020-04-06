Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Market Perform

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

BSIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

