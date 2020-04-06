KekCoin (KEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $193,996.80

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $193,996.80 and $5.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005773 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02417821 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008342 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

