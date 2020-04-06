Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

