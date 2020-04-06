Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

