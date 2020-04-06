Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.53 ($12.24).

EOAN stock opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.53. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

