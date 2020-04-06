Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €21.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.05 ($45.41).

Shares of SKB opened at €19.16 ($22.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.11. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of €44.38 ($51.60).

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

