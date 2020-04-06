Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

REPYY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,839. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

