Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €2.75 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €2.75 ($3.20) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.81 ($6.75).

KCO opened at €3.48 ($4.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.44.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

