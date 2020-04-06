KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.94. 39,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,234. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

