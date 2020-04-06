Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $62,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

