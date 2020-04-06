KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 203.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.