KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

TPR opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

