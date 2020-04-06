KeyCorp Comments on Under Armour Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,728,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.