KeyCorp Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

